NEWPORT CITY — The city council on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of sidelined Police Chief Seth DiSanto and approved a settlement agreement with DiSanto, which the council won’t make public for seven days.
The Caledonian-Record is demanding the prompt release of the settlement agreement under Vermont’s public records law. Citizens and a representative of the Vermont Press Association at Wednesday’s special meeting held by teleconference also challenged the decision not to release the settlement agreement immediately.
DiSanto has the right to opt out of the agreement within seven days, the city’s attorney stated.
The resignation was retroactive to Monday. DiSanto had been on paid leave since March 18.
City Manager Laura Dolgin appointed Lt. Travis Bingham as acting chief. The council on March 18 postponed the appointment of a chief for one year, which is usually done right after town meeting. DiSanto no longer has any city equipment or vehicles, Dolgin said.
The local police union voted no confidence in DiSanto. In a letter dated March 10 to the mayor and council, union members stated they lacked “trust” in DiSanto’s leadership and questioned his ability to “navigate dangerous situations.”
The overwhelming majority of members also expressed concern about his “bullying,” “integrity,” and inability to treat officers “in a fair and impartial manner.” They had asked the council to consider their letter before reappointing DiSanto.
The council, meeting by teleconference and video early Wednesday evening, went into an hour-long executive session to discuss a settlement agreement with the city attorney.
When they emerged into public session, aldermen made a motion to approve the settlement agreement and authorize the mayor to sign it.
Alderwoman Melissa Pettersson said that the chief has seven days “to change their mind.” She said that the council has seven days to withdraw the agreement.
When asked for a copy of the settlement agreement, Mayor Paul Monette said he could not explain exactly why they were not releasing it for seven days. The council voted to go back into executive session to discuss that with their attorney.
The council returned to public session with city attorney John Klesch of Stitzel, Page and Fletcher joining the teleconference call.
Klesch said that DiSanto, by law, has the opportunity to opt out of the agreement within seven days of its approval by the council.
Klesch cited a 2005 Vermont Supreme Court ruling as precedent for not releasing the document promptly.
That court ruling, involving a lawsuit between a developer and the Stowe Development Review Board, concerns a letter of legal advice from that town’s attorney.
The supreme court found that, that DRB could consider a confidential document like the letter when making a decision without being forced to make it public.
The court was not addressing whether that applies to an agreement that has been publicly adopted by a council or board without contingencies attached.
Klesch said the fact that the council is reviewing a document does not automatically make it “available for exposure.”
“Our opinion (is) the document is not a final contract for a period of seven days. After that period expires there would be no exemption,” Klesch said.
Resident Anne Chiarello said “the citizens of Newport should have the right of (knowing) the significance of the vote you are taking tonight.”
She asked if this is a money settlement and whether it was being paid out of the city’s current budget, over more than one year or from an insurance policy.
Mayor Paul Monette said the settlement will come out of the current fiscal year’s budget.
DiSanto was earning $73,239.61 plus benefits annually.
“How can we possibly influence the council of their vote if we don’t know what it is you will vote on?” Chiarello asked.
Michael Donoghue, executive director of the Vermont Press Association and involved in the New England First Amendment Coalition, questioned the opinion.
Donoghue cited a similar case in Shelburne where the select board released a settlement agreement with its own long-time police chief, who then retired.
Donoghue called the delay a “seven-day standard bail-out period.”
“It was public record down there … I am wondering why this is being handled differently.”
Klesch said the council has the discretion to decide whether to waive the seven-day delay on releasing the document. The public can challenge the council’s decision through elections, Klesch said.
When asked by The Record for their position on releasing the agreement, aldermen Kevin Charboneau, Dan Ross and John Wilson said they agreed with the city attorney’s recommendation.
Pettersson said that the vote would indicate the council’s position.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the separation agreement and have the mayor sign it and then to accept DiSanto’s resignation.
Monette thanked DiSanto for his years of service and wished him and his family “the best.”
