NEWPORT CITY — City property owners appear to be making their tax payments on time, city Clerk James Johnson announced this week.
That’s good news, Johnson told the council Monday.
The deadline for the second installment of the tax bills for the current fiscal year was Friday. Johnson said checks arrived in the mail steadily over the last two weeks ahead of the deadline.
The first installment for the current year was in November 2019.
He said he has yet to tally how much has come in, but the amount of mail is normal for this time of year.
Johnson said the real test on whether the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the local economy will come in November, when the first installment of the next fiscal year’s tax bill comes due.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.