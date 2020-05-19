NEWPORT CITY — The city council voted unanimously Monday evening to name Acting Police Chief Travis Bingham as the city’s new police chief, effective immediately.
Congratulations to Bingham and compliments to the council for his hiring poured in on social media Tuesday at the news.
Bingham fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Chief Seth DiSanto, who lost the confidence of the police union in the city. Union members questioned his integrity and ability to lead during dangerous situations, and called him a bully.
City Manager Laura Dolgin put DiSanto on paid administrative leave March 18. The council voted in April to a settlement with DiSanto, paying him $30,000 in exchange for his resignation. He resigned effective April 20. DiSanto promised not to seek employment again with the city.
Bingham, who was promoted within the ranks over the years to the position of lieutenant, stepped in as acting chief last summer when DiSanto went on medical leave for several months.
Dolgin appointed Bingham as acting chief again in March.
Bingham has overseen two very public situations in Newport City since then, a murder-suicide on School Street May 4, and the opening on Friday of key city streets to all-terrain vehicles.
He also has enjoyed the vocal support of officers in the ranks.
The council met with Bingham behind closed doors in a brief executive session at Monday’s remotely held meeting before emerging to vote unanimously to name him chief.
Mayor Paul Monette and Alderman Kevin Charboneau, a former Vermont State Police officer, congratulated Bingham.
“Thank you,” he said simply.
City Clerk James Johnson applauded the decision by the council to tap Bingham as chief.
“I think you made a great decision,” Johnson said.
He said he has watched Bingham be promoted within the ranks over the years, saying he couldn’t think of another person with a cooler, more stable disposition to lead the police force in Newport City.
Bingham was at the scene on School Street May 4 where police later revealed that a man shot and killed his son-in-law and himself and injured his step-daughter. Bingham saw local reporters gathering near the scene and met with them for a short while, explaining why there was no manhunt underway and that the community did not have anything to worry about.
He was straightforward in providing some limited information, saying he was awaiting the assistance of state police major crime investigators.
During a press conference that afternoon, Bingham urged anyone who was struggling with mental health or emotional issues due to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders to contact police or mental health counselors.
On Friday, Bingham rode an ATV at the head of a caravan of city officials, law enforcement officers, ATV club members and enthusiasts through downtown Newport City.
The city opened certain city streets that morning to ATVs for the season.
Bingham said the caravan was to alert the public about the new access and to also alert riders that the city would be enforcing city ordinances.
Congratulations about his promotion poured in on social media.
That included a former colleague, Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow, who formerly worked at the Newport Police Department.
“The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department would like to congratulate Chief Travis Bingham on his promotion to chief of the Newport Police Department,” Harlow announced.
“Chief Bingham will continue to be a great asset to our community. We are all looking forward to the endless possibilities this position will bring him and our community whom we all serve.”
