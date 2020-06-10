Newport City To Host Remote Community Summit

NEWPORT CITY - The city will hold a remote community summit Wednesday at 6 p.m. to talk about progress the city has made in developing the city’s resources and outdoor economy over the winter and spring.
“We will have updates from all of our departments as well as the Memphremagog Watershed Association, Vermont Land Trust, the Planning Commission about kicking off the comprehensive municipal plan, and the Newport City Downtown Development,” said Laura Dolgin, city manager.
“Even though we are treading through a pandemic, we have been plenty busy and intend to use this opportunity to share some optimism with our community members.”
Recent obvious developments have included the opening of key city streets to all-terrain vehicles. That brought new visitors to the city at a critical time, when restaurants closed for weeks were desperate for income.
ATVs have boosted the number of customers at restaurants, gas stations, and some other downtown locations, according to Jim Davis, executive director of Newport City Downtown Development.
The campground at Prouty Beach is now open, plans are underway for summer activities in the parks and the land trust is working toward its plans for recreational trails linked to the city’s bike paths.
The city’s website has the invitation to the remote summit meeting. It will be Wednesday, June 17, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Here are the details:
Register in advance for the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qcl_U_9LTl
GTA-Ti6j8BwQ
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Dolgin is encouraging those interested to share the registration information with others to reach a wide audience.
