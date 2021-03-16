NEWPORT CITY — Vermont Congressman Peter Welch announced late Monday that Newport City will receive $1.246 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan.
Newport Town will receive $865,000 and North Country Supervisory Union will receive $9.97 million out of the federal aid package signed by President Biden last week.
The aid is part of a $1.9 trillion federal package that has emergency funding for American municipalities, schools, states along with direct aid to individual Americans, parents and small businesses.
Welch unveiled the local amounts coming from the aid package at Monday evening’s remote city council meeting.
The aid will flow to Newport and other municipalities in two batches, the first in 90 days, Welch said by teleconference call.
Details about how the city can spend the money over the next three years will be forthcoming from federal agencies, Welch said.
It will cover the costs of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, from the impacts on water and sewer systems to broadband needs, he said.
Welch said municipalities know best how to help their communities.
The recovery process is going to require “a lot of wisdom at the local level,” Welch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.