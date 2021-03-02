Newport City Voters OK Water Tower Bond

NEWPORT CITY — Voters said yes the second time around to a new water tower to serve the city’s East Side.
By a vote of 265 to 155, voters on Tuesday approved a $5 million bond request for a water tower, upgrades to the city’s reservoir on Palin Farm property, and a plan to finish installing water meters in all homes.
The intent of the new water tower on property within Newport City near the Derby town line is to disconnect the city from water supplied by Derby Center Village.
Aldermen have said that the new water tower would allow the city to eventually see development on the east side that cannot be hindered by limits on how much water would be available.
The tower will be erected on land purchased by the city that is south of the Derby Road within city limits.
Voters had rejected a previous bond for a water tower that was going to be on land within Derby.
Mayor Paul Monette has said that voters at the time didn’t like the idea that the tower would have been outside the city limits.
Alderman John Wilson has called it “controlling our own destiny.”
The bond will be offset by a grant by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development covering as much as 35 to 40 percent of the cost of the project.
The rest is expected to be covered by a low-interest state loan over 30 years, with an annual payment around $129,000.
The cost per user is estimated to be an increase of $9.80 per quarter in water fees, consultants estimated at one of the two informational meetings on the bond request.
The bond will also be used to rehabilitate the Palin Hill reservoir, the primary reservoir for the city’s water system, replacing the liner and floating cover.
The water tower project will include the tank, made of glass fused to steel atop a concrete tower. That part of the project will include new water mains to the city and a booster pump.
The bond will pay for an estimated 750 meters left to be installed, including those that are difficult to install in homes without basements and for commercial operations.
Bond approval now allows USDA to offer a grant package.
Work on the reservoir is expected to be done this summer.
In the summer of 2022, the water tower will be built, mains installed and the city disconnected from the village
In 2023, water meters will be installed.
