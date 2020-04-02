Police - Newport Center

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) made an arrest on March 27 at the intersection of Vance Hill Road and Armstrong Road, charging a Newport Center resident with DUI #2, operating after suspension and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow, at about 11:09 p.m. a deputy observed a vehicle that had gone off the roadway. It was determined that the driver was Jeanie Lahue, age 39. Signs of impairment were detected and Lahue was transported to the OCSD for processing.

