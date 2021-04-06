NEWPORT CITY — The city council approved the application Monday for a $1 million state grant to turn the former Bogner plant into an off-road electric vehicle hub for Quebec-based companies, including local firm Track Inc.
Northeast Kingdom Development Corp. would use the Vermont Community Development grant and bank loans as part of a $2.45 million project to buy the Bogner plant and renovate it to lease to Track Inc.
Mike Desmarais, owner and CEO of Track Inc., maker of snow groomers, told the council the Bogner plant would allow Track Inc. and other companies to create as many as 150 jobs developing, manufacturing and servicing smart off-road electric vehicles and batteries in the future along with diesel vehicles.
“Newport is a great place to grow business so close to the border,” Desmarais said.
NEKDC, a consortium of partners created to develop properties in the region, is in negotiations to buy the Bogner plant from the court-appointed receiver operating Jay Peak Resort properties. The estimated price tag is listed in documents presented to the city council at $977,500.
NEKDC is close to buying the property, said David Snedeker, executive director of Northeastern Vermont Development Association and a member of NEKDC. Northern Communities Investment Corp. and NVDA are partners with other groups in NEKDC.
If the grant and permits are approved, NEKDC could buy the Bogner plant and have it under renovation by the fall, Snedeker said. Ideally, Snedeker said Track Inc. would buy the property within 10 years.
“The businesses would like us to be in there as fast as we can get it to them,” he said.
Desmarais is hoping to attract three Quebec electric-vehicle-related companies to the Bogner site: ELMEC involved in E-V charging stations and artificial intelligence innovations; MOTREC involved in electric industrial machines; and Juniper Systems, and its SnowGage to record snow depths.
“Newport is their entry into the U.S. market,” Desmarais told the council.
The city was within a foreign trade zone, which has expired because no companies were using the benefits. Snedeker said the region would now reapply for the designation which eases importation costs.
Desmarais is looking at other sites for expansion but said he would like to stay in the Newport area.
The existing plant on Lake Road requires an estimated $1.2 million in renovations.
The plant has an Act 250 permit which would need an amendment. Snedeker said NEKDC has started talking with the regional Act 250 coordinator.
Track Inc. envisions a multi-year build-out on the property as the companies expand their production.
Desmarais said that he could fund the expansion, but it would take years longer to do so without NEKDC.
Track Inc. was formerly owned by local resident Bill Cook, Desmarais said.
Desmarais bought the company 11 years ago and has sites in Quebec, Newport and Wisconsin. Track sells groomers and all-season vehicles.
Future off-road vehicles worldwide will be electric rather than diesel, Desmarais said. Electric vehicles will allow him to double his own workforce over the next decade, he said.
He and his partners are also developing artificial intelligence-aided E-V machines that would “swarm” over ski areas to find areas of poor snow depth to improve grooming operations.
Rep. Woodman “Woody” Page of Newport City said he and fellow Newport area Rep. Michael Marcotte would support the project and the grant.
The city council would invest $5,000 in the administration of the grant.
