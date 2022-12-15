Newport Courthouse Re-Opening On Friday
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

The Orleans County Courthouses in Newport will re-open Friday after a lengthy shut-down due to the presence of a gun in the criminal court building.

But the details of why the courthouses were closed for so long have not been released by the Vermont Judiciary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments