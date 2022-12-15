Newport Courthouse Re-Opening On Friday

The Orleans County Courthouses in Newport will re-open Friday after a lengthy shut-down due to the presence of a gun in the criminal court building.
But the details of why the courthouses were closed for so long have not been released by the Vermont Judiciary.
According to an email sent by Judiciary official Laurie Canty, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has completed its investigation into events surrounding the possession of a firearm by an unidentified person.
Canty also wrote that the individual in question will not be charged with a crime or face any penalties for bringing the gun into the courthouse.
“The AGO has advised the Judiciary that it will not be taking any civil or criminal action in the matter,” wrote Canty in her email
The Orleans courthouses - both civil and criminal - will re-open to the public on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hearings will be held either in person, remotely or hybrid - as specified by the court.
On Oct. 20, Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren announced that she wanted to return to pre-pandemic operations and expected all the lawyers and criminal defendants to start appearing in person at the Newport Courthouse.
But on Nov. 15, the court suddenly went remote again without much explanation.
It was later learned that an unidentified man was found with a gun inside the courthouse building. Officials also said they believe he may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.
By early December, Judge Warren was seated behind the bench at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury while she handled Orleans County cases.
The Vermont Judiciary has been mostly quiet about the details of the gun incident and the investigation.
But Canty and other Judiciary officials kept saying it was a safety matter.
“The Judiciary takes the safety and security of court users and the public very seriously and will continue to take whatever security measures it considers appropriate based on available information,” wrote Canty. “We appreciate court users’ and the public’s patience during the AGO investigation.”
