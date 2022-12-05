Newport Courthouse Still Closed For Security Reasons Following Gun Incident

Things are still a mystery at the Orleans County Courthouse.
Not long after Judge Lisa A. Warren announced that she expected all the lawyers and criminal defendants to start appearing in person at the Newport Courthouse, the court suddenly went remote again on Nov. 15.
The court stepped back from its “pre-pandemic” goals after an unnamed man was found with a gun inside the courthouse. Officials said they believe he may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.
But now the remote hearings are being based in an entirely different courthouse.
On Monday afternoon, Judge Warren was seated behind the bench at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury while she handled Orleans County cases.
“Orleans Court, does that remain closed?” asked Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford during the hearings.
“It is closed right now,” replied Judge Warren.
“Do we have a prediction on when we will be re-opening?” asked Byford.
“I have no idea,” said Judge Warren. “We’re waiting for things to conclude.”
The Orleans County courthouse remains closed but the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office - which is in the same building - remains open.
It’s also unclear which agency is conducting the investigation and the identity of the person in question has not been revealed. Orleans County jury draws have also been canceled and the Orleans County civil and probate courthouse next door was also closed in November.
The Vermont Judiciary has been mostly quiet about the details of the gun incident and the ongoing investigation.
But last week, court administrator Teri Corsones responded to a question from St. Johnsbury Attorney David Sleigh about why the courthouse has remained closed.
“As you may be aware, law enforcement is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged firearm event at the courthouse,” wrote Corsones on Monday, Nov. 28. “When it became apparent this morning that the investigation would not be completed in time for us to have all of the information that we felt would be necessary to ensure security at an in-person proceeding, we canceled the jury draw.”
Corsones said in her email that the court’s top priority was the safety and security of courthouse personnel.
“Our ability to share more details is limited by the ongoing investigation,” wrote Corsones.
On Monday, the judiciary updated its website about the Orleans Court situation.
“The Judiciary has been informed that the investigation into events surrounding the alleged possession of a firearm by a non-Judiciary employee at the Orleans Criminal Courthouse in mid-November has not been completed,” reads the post.
“Based on information that indicated that the matter was serious and that a potential for violence existed, the Judiciary implemented security and precautionary measures aimed at minimizing security risks at the courthouses. Those measures included canceling in-person hearings and scheduling as many hearings as possible on a remote basis. Until the investigation is completed or the Judiciary has sufficient guidance otherwise regarding any potential for violence, the security and precautionary measures will continue. We regret the inconvenience to litigants and to the public but remain committed to mitigating the risk of potential security threats at the Orleans Courthouses.”
