A Northfield woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 14 Dec. 3 which resulted in a head injury. According to Vermont State Police, 62-year-old Margaret Cook was transported to North Country Hospital after leaving the roadway and driving into a ditch. According to police, she had “passed out” behind the wheel and hit her head in the subsequent collision.
The vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Altima, sustained front bumper damage.
