Newport Developers Seek Gravel Pit Expansion Near Golf Course

NEWPORT CITY — The owners of a gravel pit below the Newport Country Club are seeking permission to level more land to prepare for future development.
KingdomCome/KingdomGo corporation wants to add about two acres of gravel extraction at the 233-acre property located on the west side of Mount Vernon.
The plan, according to the application for an Act 250 permit amendment, is considered minor by the owners. The owners do not want to remove more material than the already permitted 150,000 cubic yards each year.
The District 7 Environmental Commission coordinator is seeking more details before calling the application complete.
KingdomCome and KingdomGo have been extracting gravel and sand for years, part of a long-term plan to develop homes on the property owned by local partners, Daniel Dagesse, Bradley Shattuck and Nathan Dagesse, along with George and Nancy Walker of Springfield, according to the application documents.
The application filed by engineers for KingdomCome KingdomGo involves continued extraction of sand and gravel from the gravel pit focusing on the new area.
“The majority of the pit operation has been cleared,” according to the application to the commission.
The expansion would impact 49 acres of the 233-acre property. They want to remove gravel and sand to lower a terrace within the gravel pit property west of the golf course and east of residential lots along Glen Road, according to the application.
An expanded buffer zone of vegetation around the new perimeter would be added.
The operation will continue to run between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trucks will not idle on Pine Hill Road in Derby near the access road to the gravel pit, according to the application.
There is no wetlands within the two-acre extraction area, although there are wetlands elsewhere in the 49-acre impact area, the application notes.
Stormwater runoff will be contained in that area. The engineers are in the middle of seeking updates to state stormwater permits for the site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.