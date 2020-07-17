There will be a gathering to celebrate Black life and to call for action for racial justice in the Northeast Kingdom on Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Black Vermonters from the Northeast Kingdom and beyond will share their stories on the lawn of the Emory Hebard State Office Building at 100 Main St. in Newport.

Jess Laporte said, “I really need more people to understand the importance of showing up for Black Life. We need to talk about police brutality, but it is the result of an entire system.”

“The ultimate goal is amplifying Black voices, to have Black voices heard,” said Anthony Marques.

