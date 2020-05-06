NEWPORT CITY — The Newport Farmers Market will open on the Causeway beginning Saturday, May 16. Wednesday markets will begin on June 3.
The farmers market board and the Newport City Parks and Recreation Department have been working together to help keep the market thriving during these most challenging times, said market organizer Judy Szych.
The market’s format will be different to meet state guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and governor’s orders.
The changes will put the community and vendors’ health and safety coming first, Szych said.
There will be a distinct entrance and exit into the market with a table with hand sanitizer at both openings. Also, there will be a billboard with various information encouraging all customers to wear a mask, clean their hands often, and keep social distancing of six feet apart.
Customers are urged not to linger at vendors’ stalls, to be prepared to make exact change, and to stay at home if they are sick.
The vendors will be spaced at least 12 feet apart. Vendors will wear masks and gloves, provide hand sanitizer to customers, maintain six feet distances for customers within their areas, and have an entrance and an exit or one-way flow of customer traffic.
There will be no crafts or animals allowed, no music, and no food or drinks consumed at the market site, although food will be sold at the market to take away.
Customers can pre-order products from each of the vendors, who will display their products at the market. There will be food trucks at the market.
Checks are encouraged. There is a market EBT/debit/credit machine at the manager’s tent at Breezy Hill Acres.
The market is a food-to-family coupon site, which will start around July 1.
Szych said she hopes that area residents will support their local farmers. She also hopes the governor’s guidelines will eventually be less restrictive, allowing craft vendors to join the market.
