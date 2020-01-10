Newport Fire Chief To Step Down For Out-of-state Job

Newport City Fire Chief Jamie LeClair, center, stands in the Newport fire station with other area fire chiefs in promoting VAST maps in January 2019. From left they are Lilly Young of Newark, Bobby Jacobs of Troy, LeClair, Jesse Peters of Albany and Craig Ellam of Derby Line. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Newport City’s long-time Fire Chief Jamie LeClair is leaving for another job out of state.

LeClair, the city’s first-ever, full-time paid fire chief, announced on social media late Tuesday that he plans to step down as of Jan. 24.

