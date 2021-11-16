NEWPORT — Rasputitsa, a bicycle event organizer, announced Tuesday it will gift the newly-created, mixed-terrain race, Grateful, to Memphremagog Trails, a non-profit cross country ski and mountain bike trail system in Newport.
“We believe in supporting small communities through cycling. Our hope is Grateful will help put Memphremagog Trails on the map and provide a source of income to support the amazing trail network they have created,” says Anthony Moccia, co-founder of Rasputitsa. “We always prioritized the Northeast Kingdom through promoting, tourism in the off-season with our April event called the Rasputitsa, hosting farmer’s markets at every event we organize, and donating back to local non-profit organizations.”
In its inaugural year last year, Grateful hosted over 300 riders from throughout New England and as far away as Montana. Racers included Vermont Olympian, Lea Davison. That event, said Rasputitsa’s Heidi Myers on Nov. 16, was also held at Memphremagog Trails. With the recent border opening, projections for the 2022 event are much higher, Moccia and Myers projected.
The Memphremagog Trails Board issued this response to the news. “Memphremagog Trails is both honored and excited to be gifted such an amazing event with so much potential. In working with Rasputitsa for Grateful 2021, we have been inspired to build from that momentum. We welcome Anthony and Heidi’s guidance and support through 2022, [bringing] something new and exciting to our participants.
“Being a new race with a growing trail system, it is important for us to promise the entire Grateful Community that we will continue to uphold the standards and examples Rasputitsa has shown not just in the gravel community, but in the sport of cycling as a whole. Their message of inclusivity and finding joy on a bike, no matter what, where, or who one is, is a message that resonates with our organization as well.”
Myers said on Nov. 16 that no date has been set just yet for Grateful 2022, but the Rasputitsa race will be at Burke on April 30, 2022. The Grateful race, Myers said, will begin at the area known as Top of the World in Derby. Last year’s event included multiple races, she noted, and was help on the Memphremagog Trail system.
About Rasputitsa: Rasputitsa, a separate race scheduled for April 30, 2022 in Burke, draws cyclists from throughout the nation. It is more than a high-endurance gravel cycling race. It’s a homegrown, self-supported challenge of the mind, body and soul that instills people with a connected sense of place and purpose.
About Memphremagog Trails: Memphremagog Trails is a non-profit corporation with a mission to create and promote top-rate cross country ski and mountain bike trails. They are located off the Beebe Spur rail trail between Derby and Newport.
