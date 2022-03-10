Vermont State Police have apprehended a Newport woman accused of dragging and injuring a state trooper with her car on Interstate-91 in St. Johnsbury last month.
According to a press release issued by VSP Tpr. Domonique Figueroa, police initiated a motor vehicle stop in the town of Derby for a motor vehicle infraction on Thursday and a passenger in the vehicle was identified as Angela Birk, 40, of Newport. Birk has active arrest warrants related to the alleged St. Johnsbury dragging incident.
Birk was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing and arraigned in Orleans Superior Court where she pleaded not guilty and was jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
Birk is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle after dragging VSP Sgt. Matthew Tarricone during a drug investigation near mile marker 134 in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 23. Sgt. Tarricone was injured while trying to stop a Birk from fleeing the scene.
Investigators say Birk dragged Sgt. Tarricone with her vehicle for about 50 yards along the highway before he was able to let go of the vehicle and then she fled police at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
That’s according to a report filed in Caledonia Superior Court by Tpr. Figueroa who made the initial stop of a silver 2012 Volvo S60 that Birk was driving in the northbound lane.
“This stop was made as part of an ongoing drug investigation,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa in her report.
According to court documents, Birk fled the scene after Sgt. Tarricone asked her to turn off her car engine so that a K-9 unit could inspect the vehicle.
Police say Sgt. Tarricone ran with the vehicle for approximately four seconds before he was able to let go and fell to the ground.
Tpr. Figueroa then pursued Birk northbound on I-91 at speeds over 100 mph until the car took Exit 24 in Lyndon and then turned left onto Route 122 south toward Lyndonville and then north on VT Route 114. Police lost sight of Birk’s vehicle in East Burke Village
