Newport Inn & Suites On East Main Robbed Late Thursday

Newport City Inn and Suites was robbed late Thursday evening. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A robber stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Newport Inn and Suites on East Main Streetat 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Newport Police Department is actively investigating the robbery at the inn, which is located near the intersection of Western and Sias avenues, Chief Travis Bingham said Friday.

