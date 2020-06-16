NEWPORT CITY - The city council joined the Lyndon Select Board in lobbying for federal aid to municipalities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted unanimously Monday for a resolution from the Vermont League of Cities And Towns.
City Manager Laura Dolgin pointed to part of the resolution in explaining the council’s support: “… without funding for support for local governments, municipalities may go from being a critical part of the economic solution to becoming a major obstacle to long-term stabilization and recovery.”
“While our revenue intakes (other than recreation) are on par with where they were at this time last year, we do not know how the pandemic impacts will affect the city in another six months or a year,” Dolgin stated.
“We have taken a conservative approach on our spending and starting any major capital projects. We do not expect to overspend this budget … and we don’t want any surprises as a result of the pandemic’s impacts on next year’s operating budget either.
“Seems like the best approach when we can’t anticipate is to maintain a conservative approach - but we do not want to compromise our assets either.
“We also do not know what to expect from the education tax” in Vermont, she concluded.
The resolution from VLCT states that municipalities across the nation face up to a $134 billion in budgetary shortfalls in 2020 alone. Three million “critical municipal worker jobs are at risk, threatening cuts to basic community services, including 9-1-1 response, sanitation, economic recovery and maintenance.”
The resolution calls on Congress to allocate “fair and direct federal supports” to American communities regardless of size, that should have flexibility in how the funding is used to keep workers employed and services operating.
The Lyndon Select Board viewed the resolution as a largely symbolic gesture but did not see the harm in supporting it, when discussing it and voting in favor of it last week.
The resolutions from each community will be sent to the Vermont congressional delegation.
