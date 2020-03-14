NEWPORT CITY — Vermont’s North Country Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the upcoming Legislative Breakfast on Monday at the East Side Restaurant.
“With Vermont’s State House being closed, and out of an abundance of caution brought on by the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to cancel this Monday’s event. We do hope to get back on schedule next month,” chamber President Bruce James said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.