Newport Man Accused Of Choking Woman With Young Child Present

A Newport Center man has been accused of choking a woman against a wall in the presence of a two-year-old child.
Kenneth R. Handy, 54, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and criminal threatening.
Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen ordered Handy held without bail. Handy is being detained at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police responded on Dec. 18 at 9:44 a.m. to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Route 105 in Newport.
Tpr. Anthony Rice spoke with the alleged victim in the case - a 24-year-old woman - who said Handy assaulted her during an argument.
“(The alleged victim) reported Handy said, ‘If you keep talking, I’m going to knock your f****** head off,” wrote Tpr. Rice in his report. “Handy then grabbed her by the throat with both his hands and slammed her head into the wall where the mirror was placed. (She) stated Handy then began to pick her off of the ground and choke her against the wall making it extremely difficult to breath.”
The alleged victim also told police that Handy stated that he was going to kill her and “punch her pretty little teeth out of her head, bash her teeth in, beat her to death and break things off,” wrote Tpr. Rice.
Handy is also accused of repeatedly slamming a door on her shoulder and head.
“(The alleged victim) revealed that Handy has strangled/choked her every single time they have had an altercation,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “I asked (her) how many times Handy has been abusive with her and she stated approximately 10 times.”
The alleged victim also told police that during one incident Handy lunged toward her with a pocket knife and threatened to use the pocket knife against her.
Handy faces a possible sentence of up to 17 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
