Newport Man Accused Of Choking Woman With Young Child Present
Buy Now

Kenneth Handy (VSP)

A Newport Center man has been accused of choking a woman against a wall in the presence of a two-year-old child.

Kenneth R. Handy, 54, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and criminal threatening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments