Newport Man Accused Of Robbing Home With Firearm

On July 13 at 12:30 p.m., Paul Patenaude, of Newport, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, and assault & robbery.
William and James Schneider stated that Patenaude entered their Derby home with a firearm. Patenaude allegedly pointed the firearm at the victims and demanded money and other personal property. Patanaude left the residence and was located by Vermont State Police at his house in Newport. He was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Center.
