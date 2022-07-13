Newport Man Arrested After A No-Show At Court

After failing to appear for a court hearing in May, a Newport, Vt., man charged with stealing a car in Stowe and who later, in Littleton, tried to fill it up with gas for free by claiming he was a driver for the U.S. Marshals Service, has been found after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
After a bail hearing on Tuesday at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill, the court set bail for Chad Lawrence, 47, at $1,000 cash.
A waiver of extradition was also signed.
In 2021, Lawrence was indicted by a grand jury on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property after being accused of driving a stolen 2020 Honda CR-V in Littleton on the evening of June 17, 2021.
The store clerk at Cumberland Farms along Meadow Street in Littleton called 9-1-1 after a man came into the store with what she said was a strange demand — that his car be filled with gas for free because he drives for the U.S. Marshals Service and it’s a federal law that the store pays for the gas.
Arriving on the scene, Littleton police discovered quickly that the car had been stolen.
They also said Lawrence told them as well that he worked for the U.S. Marshals Service, while appearing to be in the grips of a drug delusion or mental health crisis.
The car belonged to Bruce Nourjian and was reported stolen that morning.
According to court records, Lawrence is being represented by court-appointed defense counsel Patrick Richard and the case is being prosecuted by Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick and Assistant Grafton County Attorney Amanda Jacobson.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
The case summary shows that a competency hearing to determine if Lawrence is competent to stand trial was scheduled for June 10, but was canceled.
