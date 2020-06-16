Newport police reported multiple encounters with a local man on Friday, among them a report he tried to grope a girl.

Michael Piserchio, 63, of Newport, was arraigned on Monday and held on $5,000 bail. He faces charges of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, attempted assault, resisting arrest and four counts of disorderly conduct.

Police Chief Travis Bingham stated the trouble with Piserchio began Friday afternoon when police took a complaint about him playing music loudly. About the same time police were told by a girl that Piserchio uttered a sexual comment to her and tried to touch her inappropriately.

On three separate occasions later that night, Newport Police responded to Piserchio’s residence after continued reports of loud music.

At 10:22 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the Maplefields parking lot for a report of a man yelling at a passersby. Police determined the man yelling was Piserchio. Officers took him into custody after a brief struggle in which he resisted arrest, noted the chief.

