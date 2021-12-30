Burlington Police arrested a Newport man on Tuesday evening, accusing him of injuring a police officer who had responded to his unruly bus behavior.
David S. Perry, 39, was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct. Police noted his town of residence as Newport and the court lists his current address as an apartment in Winooski.
According to police, the trouble started after Perry was told to put a mask on in order to ride a Green Mountain Transit bus.
In a report from Burlington Police Officer Deidre LaCouture, she included a statement from bus driver Oleg Petrosyan, who told police the first time he noticed Perry, Perry was urinating on a fence near the bus. When Perry boarded the bus, Petrosyan said he told Perry to put a mask on.
“Petrosyan stated that Perry responded by saying ‘Don’t come at me like that,’” wrote the officer.
After Petrosyan told Perry again to mask up, Perry refused and Petrosyan told him to get off the bus.
“Petrosyan stated that he made that decision as Perry appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and thought it to be in the best interest of passenger’s safety and his own,” the police affidavit notes.
Perry reportedly followed Pertosyan off the bus trying to engage Pertosyan in a fight. Once outside another man on the bus said he went outside to give Perry his belongings and was grabbed by Perry. That man, Judd Adams, 40, told police he threw Perry to the ground and punched him four or five times.
Officer Johnson was the first to arrive on the scene to reportedly find Perry trying to break the doors to the bus. She said when she ordered him to get away from the bus he moved toward her. She deployed her Taser but the prongs appeared to have no effect on Perry who was wearing multiple layers of clothing. The officer also tripped on the sidewalk as Perry moved toward her, twisting her leg.
“Then he stood over the top of me and I pushed him away,” Officer Johnson reported. “And then other people tried to help me.” Passengers on the bus rushed to the officer’s aid when they saw Perry standing over her.
The officer suffered a knee injury when her leg twisted as Perry reportedly moved toward her. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the police report, it took multiple officers to take Perry into custody. Sgt. Bombard said his hand was bruised and scraped when he was trying to handcuff Perry.
Perry was also taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken to jail.
After his arraignment on Wednesday, he was released on court-ordered conditions. Included among them is an order that he stay away from Officer Johnson and Petrosyan. He also can’t go onto Green Mountain Transit property, and he must “follow Burlington regulations regarding mask-wearing on public transport or indoors.”
