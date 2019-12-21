Newport City Chief Seth DiSanto reported that a man wanted by Newport Police in connection with a car theft last month was arrested on Thursday.

Jonah Monfette, 36, of Newport, was arrested on an existing warrant with charges aggravated operation without consent of owner, driving with license suspended, violation of conditions of release.

