Newport Man Charged With Suspicion Of DUI

A Newport man will answer to a charge of suspicion of DUI as a result of an April 20 incident on Route 105 in the town of Troy.
At about 8:30 p.m. on that date, the Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle parked in the roadway on VT Route 105 in Troy. Troopers were notified the operator was passed out behind the wheel.
Upon the troopers’ arrival, the male was identified as Michael Moore, 53, of Newport. Moore displayed signs of impairment and after further investigation, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Derby barracks, processed and later released on a citation to appear in court on June 30.
