A Newport man died following a crash in Wheelock early Sunday morning.
According to state police, Tristan Coderre, 20, of Newport, Vt., died of injuries sustained in a crash when his vehicle drifted off Route 16 while travelling north in Wheelock near Horse Pond Road.
Coderre’s Kia Rio went down an embankment and struck a tree and was totalled in the crash.
Police say the accident is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday. Police were notified and responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
This incident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jason Danielsen at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
