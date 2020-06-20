Newport Man Dies In Weekend Motorcycle Crash

A Newport man died Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Kirby.

State police reported Larry Bowman, 64, of Newport, was the victim in the fatal crash that occurred near the St. Johnsbury town line about 1:20 p.m.

Police say Bowman was headed east on his 2006 Harley-Davidson when he lost control on a curve and entered the west-bound lane. Bowman sideswiped a pickup driven by Todd Colby, 56, of Lunenburg, before striking a trailer being towed by Colby.

Bowman, who was wearing a helmet, died of his injures, say police.

Colby was uninjured and his truck sustained minor damage while the trailer was destroyed.

Route 2 was closed in the area while the accident was investigated.

The State Police was assisted by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, CALEX Rescue and the Concord Fire Department.

