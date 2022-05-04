A Newport man is facing a possible sentence of up to 60 years in prison and $125,000 in fines after a recording of his alleged strangulation of a 25-year-old woman was captured on a 911 call.
Eric Lucas, 38, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to felony 1st-degree unlawful restraint and three counts of felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault. Lucas is now being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Newport Police said they received a 911 call at 12:37 a.m. on April 29 in which a female caller was not communicating directly with the dispatchers. But her phone was transmitting the live audio of her alleged interaction with Lucas.
Orleans Superior Court
“The female on 911 had advised that she was strangled,” wrote Newport Police Officer Tanner Jacobs in his report after reviewing the 911 call recording. “The female continued stating ‘I just want to go; I promise I will never bother you again. Can I please just go?”
“The female then starts repeatedly yelling ‘please, Don’t hurt me please, please stop please.’ It then sounds like rustling on the phone, as the female screams,” wrote Ofc. Jacobs. “The female continues screaming and begging Eric to let her go. The female then starts gagging and wheezing in the background. The female begins yelling ‘please stop’ again. Following this, she states ‘My throat is so sore, I can’t even breathe (indiscernible) because you broke my neck’ … The male then states ‘I am going to break you.’”
Police said the alleged victim then screamed for approximately 4 seconds.
“The male then mumbles what sounds like do you want me to stop?” wrote Jacobs. “The female states ‘yes, please.’ The male then advises, ‘it’s done.’”
Police said they used technology to determine where in Newport the 911 call was coming from.
Lucas was then arrested at a residence and later provided a preliminary breath test at the Newport Police Department. The test results registered his blood-alcohol level at .317 percent - which is nearly four times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.
