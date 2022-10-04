Newport Man Killed In Crash
A Vermont State Police cruiser.

A local man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Vermont State Police say Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center was traveling south on VT Route 100 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he slowed to turn onto Collins Mill Road in Newport Town.

