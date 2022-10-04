Newport Man Killed In Crash

A local man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car.
Vermont State Police say Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center was traveling south on VT Route 100 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he slowed to turn onto Collins Mill Road in Newport Town.
At the same time, police said, Jordan Carpenter, 20, of Newport, was traveling north on VT Route 100 and saw Collins’ truck turning. Police say Carpenter attempted to avoid a collision and braked but struck Collin’s truck on the front wheel well on the passenger side.
Though he was wearing a helmet, Carpenter succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement, Newport Center Fire Department and Newport Ambulance. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks.
