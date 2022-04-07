Newport Man Sentenced For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Pre-Teen Girl

A Newport man has been convicted and sentenced for repeatedly getting a pre-teen girl drunk and stoned and then sexually assaulting her multiple times over several weeks in 2015.
John L. Duprey, 27, was initially charged in 2019 with sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 but pleaded guilty in October of 2021 to an amended charge as part of a plea agreement.
On Thursday, Duprey appeared in Orleans Superior Court before Judge Lisa A. Warren for sentencing.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett asked the court to impose a sentence of 15-20 years in jail.
But Duprey’s defense attorney, Lydia V. Newcomb of Newport, argued for a sentence that would allow Duprey to be released from jail into the community so Duprey could improve his life after serving about 30 months in pre-trial detention.
“From a defense standpoint, 15-20 years is absolutely excessive,” said Attorney Newcomb.
But State’s Attorney Barrett stood by her request.
“We don’t believe that it’s excessive to put somebody in jail for the punitive time requested for having sex with an 11-year-old child,” said Barrett.
Judge Warren then sentenced Duprey to serve 4 years and 6 months to 15 years in jail.
Duprey was 21 years-old old when he began assaulting the child.
“She was vulnerable in her life,” said Judge Warren. “There were alcohol and drugs used and provided by the defendant each time there was sexual intercourse between the two of them.”
The judge then gave Duprey a little advice just before he was taken back to prison.
“I hope you will open your eyes to - not how this sentence is affecting you - but how your actions and your illegal behaviors over a significant period of time on a much younger victim affected (the victim),” said Judge Warren.
Duprey was facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the amended charge and up to life in prison on the original charge.
