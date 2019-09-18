NEWPORT CITY — Mayor Paul Monette and city manager Laura Dolgin want to turn Newport City into a destination for ATV enthusiasts in Vermont.

Nearly 100 people in the municipal gym Monday evening applauded a plan Dolgin presented to the city council to designate primary city streets as ATV trails for a one-year trial, opening access to city shops, gas stations and restaurants.

