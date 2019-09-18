Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Scott Jenness, president of the Border Line Ridge Riders ATV club, shows Monday evening where ATVs would be allowed on Newport City streets under a draft ordinance proposed by the city manager and mayor to the council. (Photo by Robin Smith)
This map shows other Newport City streets around East Main that would be open to ATVs.
This map shows some streets in Newport City that would be open to ATVs under a proposed new ordinance.
Border Line Ridge Riders ATV Club President Scott Jenness beams Monday evening after a warm welcome from the city council for ATVS on city streets. (Photo by Robin Smith)
NEWPORT CITY — Mayor Paul Monette and city manager Laura Dolgin want to turn Newport City into a destination for ATV enthusiasts in Vermont.
Nearly 100 people in the municipal gym Monday evening applauded a plan Dolgin presented to the city council to designate primary city streets as ATV trails for a one-year trial, opening access to city shops, gas stations and restaurants.
