NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham and the Newport Police Department are sharing several safety tips and reminders as residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July.
All fireworks (not including sparklers and other novelty smoke devices) are illegal in Vermont except for permitted, supervised public fireworks displays.
Residents are encouraged to report any misuse of fireworks they notice in the community to 802-334-6733.
Newport will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4 from 6-9 p.m. with a fireworks display starting 9:30 p.m., at Gardner Memorial Park. The lower I-90 access road from Western Avenue to Passumpsic Bank will be closed from 3-11 p.m. for firework setup. Residents are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly.
Additionally, residents are reminded of these key safety tips for Fourth of July celebrations:
— Attend organized and permitted fireworks displays only.
— Report illegal fires to the police.
— Remember that alcohol/drugs and fireworks do not mix.
— Never allow young children to go near fireworks.
— Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks. The loud noises and flashing lights can be frightening and overwhelming for pets. Pets can become frightened and run from familiar environments and people, becoming lost.
The Newport Police Department also urges residents to observe the following tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on getting home safely following Fourth of July celebrations:
— Be mindful of pedestrians.
— Always wear your seatbelt.
— Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. From 2017 to 2021, 1,460 drivers were killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period; 38% of the drivers killed were drunk. Even with only one alcoholic beverage, do not plan on driving. Instead, designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service to get home safely.
— Take keys away from individuals who are under the influence and are planning to drive.
— If people see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.