Newport Police Alert Businesses About Robberies

Newport City Inn and Suites was robbed late Thursday evening. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — City police are alerting downtown business owners about two nighttime robberies in the past few days in the same neighborhood, Chief Travis Bingham said Monday.

“Obviously it’s a big concern that there’s been two in a week’s time. Why now, and what’s going on?” the chief asked.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments