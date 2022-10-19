Newport Police Arrest Alleged Counterfeiter

NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department arrested a man Oct. 17 on multiple charges after he allegedly passed forged checks totaling more than $10,000.
James Jeffries, 40, of Burlington was arrested and charged with False Pretenses and Tokens; Forgery/Counterfeit; Grand Larceny; Uttering a Forged Instrument; and Counterfeiting Paper Money.
On Oct. 17 at 3:17 p.m., Newport Police were dispatched to Community National Bank for a report of a man at the counter attempting to cash what bank staff believed to be a forged check.
Through an initial on-scene investigation, responding officers learned that Jeffries, who does not live near Newport, had attempted to cash a check for a company from Berlin. Police also learned that the bank called the company named on the check, and representatives there indicated they did not know Jeffries and had not written a check to him.
A short time later, police transported Jeffries to the police station in order to continue their investigation. Jeffries provided varying accounts of how he came into possession of the check. Officers also determined that other checks had been cashed in other jurisdictions, totaling $10,854, and following a search prior to his being taken into custody, officers located a counterfeit $100 bill.
Throughout the investigation, Jeffries allegedly indicated he’d been driven to Community National Bank and other banks by two individuals he did not know and could not contact.
He was placed under arrest and was held pending arraignment, which was scheduled for Oct. 18.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.