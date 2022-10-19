Newport Police Arrest Alleged Counterfeiter

James Jeffries

NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department arrested a man Oct. 17 on multiple charges after he allegedly passed forged checks totaling more than $10,000.

James Jeffries, 40, of Burlington was arrested and charged with False Pretenses and Tokens; Forgery/Counterfeit; Grand Larceny; Uttering a Forged Instrument; and Counterfeiting Paper Money.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments