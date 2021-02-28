Newport Police Arrest Man on Assault Charges Following Altercation

NEWPORT, Vermont — Newport Police Department arrested a Northeast Kingdom man Saturday after he allegedly attacked another man during an altercation.
Dakota Deslandes, 24, of Orleans, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, said Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham.
At 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Newport Police received a 911 call reporting that a fight had taken place in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office on Coventry Street and that one man had been stabbed.
Officer Nicholas Keithan arrived on scene and located an injured man with a large laceration to his chin, say police. Keithan began to render medical aid to the victim, who was able to provide a description of the man who he claimed attacked him. The victim claimed he had been driving on Route 5 when another man began following him and driving aggressively toward him. The cars then pulled off the highway and into the post office parking lot.
The victim was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport to receive medical treatment.
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from Deslandes, who asked if police were looking for him. Approximately 30 minutes later Deslandes arrived at the Newport Police station, where he was interviewed and subsequently placed under arrest.
Police have reviewed cell phone footage of the incident, which was taken by Deslandes during the altercation, states a police release.
A judge ordered Deslandes released on conditions, and he was given a flash citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on Wednesday, March 3, at 1 p.m.
