Newport Police Arrest Suspect in Hotel Robbery and Store Burglary

Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham announced the arrest of a local man in connection with thefts at a hotel and local business.
Michael Cornell, 33, of Newport, was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery and burglary.
The apprehension follows a Dec. 17 incident in which Newport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Newport Inn and Suites at 444 East Main St. at approximately 11 p.m. Officers were told a man approached an employee, demanded cash and claimed he had a gun, but did not show a weapon. The suspect allegedly left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
During a subsequent investigation, officers determined that minutes before the robbery occurred, a person called the hotel to ask whether it accepted cash payments or could provide change.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Newport Police responded to a report of a break-in at Pure PC Repair, 96 Western Ave. Officers investigating that incident determined that the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash.
Following the review of surveillance footage and an anonymous tip, Newport Police identified Cornell as a suspect and interviewed him last week. Cornell later called Newport police and allegedly confessed to the Pure PC Repair break-in.
Newport Police say the phone number Cornell used to call the department matched the number of the caller in the Newport Inn and Suites robbery, leading to the additional charge. Newport Police K-9 Track also contributed to the investigation, Chief Bingham said.
“I appreciate the efforts by all of the officers who have diligently pursued a resolution to these incidents in the weeks since they occurred,” Chief Bingham said.
Cornell was lodged on $10,000 bail and will be arraigned today in Orleans District Court.
