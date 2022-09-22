Newport Police Charge Man In USDA Burglary
Newport City Police arrest Kasey Ainsworth, 29, of Newport and charged him with breaking into the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Newport on or around September 16.

Chief Travis Bingham said Ainsworth was charged with burglary, false pretense or token and possession of stolen property following an investigation.

