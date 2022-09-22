Newport Police Charge Man In USDA Burglary

Newport City Police arrest Kasey Ainsworth, 29, of Newport and charged him with breaking into the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Newport on or around September 16.
Chief Travis Bingham said Ainsworth was charged with burglary, false pretense or token and possession of stolen property following an investigation.
Bingham said that police were notified at approximately 7 a.m. on the 16th that someone had burglarized the U.S. Department of Agriculture office at 59 Waterfront Plaza in Newport.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that an office window had been broken into during the overnight hours, and approximately $2,600 worth of various items, including a laptop computer, a bank card, and a checkbook, were missing.
Later in the day, police learned someone had tried to cash a check that was stolen in the burglary at a bank on Gardner Street, but that they were unsuccessful. Police also learned that the stolen bank card was used two times, once at an ATM on Main Street and again at a mini market on Route 101 in North Troy.
