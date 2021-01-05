NEWPORT CITY — Law enforcement officers arrested Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartland, Conn., on Wednesday. He is the subject of a manhunt following a Nov. 30 shooting in Newport City.

Flintroy is being held and faces charges of attempted murder for his role in the shooting, as well as federal drug and firearms charges, according to Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham.

