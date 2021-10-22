Newport Police Investigating Reports Of Gunshots At Gardner Park

NEWPORT — Police Chief Travis Bingham reported that officers are investigating a report of multiple gunshots fired in Gardner Memorial Park Thursday evening.
At 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, police were dispatched to the park after a report that multiple shots had been fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers initiated an investigation and learned that a witness had heard several shots. The person also reported seeing two vehicles — a sedan and a truck — fleeing the area.
Newport Police found no one injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers spoke with additional witnesses in the area, who also reported hearing multiple shots fired. They conducted an extensive search of the park and surrounding area. They found 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.
Police are seeking a male in his 20s, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and had his hair in a bun at the time of the incident, as a person of interest connected to the incident.
