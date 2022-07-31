Newport Police Make 2nd Arrest In 2021 Theft

NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a theft at a convenience store last year.
Angela Birk, 40, of Newport, was charged with embezzlement, false reports to law enforcement, and accessory aiding the commission of a felony. The charges stem from a Sept. 19, 2021 theft at a convenience store on Coventry Street. Police at that time learned that an individual entered the store while the clerk was taking out the garbage and that the individual took several thousand dollars in cash from an unlocked safe. The K-9 Unit attempted to track the suspect, Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said, but was unsuccessful.
A subsequent investigation lasted for months as individuals of interest failed to appear at scheduled meetings with police. Newport Police say they eventually developed evidence that it was Eric Shatrau, 48, of North Troy who entered the store. Shatrau was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Thursday, July 28.
Police also said that the store clerk, identified as Birk, was a participant with Shatrau in a scheme to take cash from the store, and that Birk gave police false information when the incident was reported. Birk is already in custody on unrelated matters, and will be charged in Orleans District Court on Monday, Aug. 1.
