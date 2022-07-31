Newport Police Make 2nd Arrest In 2021 Theft
NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a theft at a convenience store last year.

Angela Birk, 40, of Newport, was charged with embezzlement, false reports to law enforcement, and accessory aiding the commission of a felony. The charges stem from a Sept. 19, 2021 theft at a convenience store on Coventry Street. Police at that time learned that an individual entered the store while the clerk was taking out the garbage and that the individual took several thousand dollars in cash from an unlocked safe. The K-9 Unit attempted to track the suspect, Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said, but was unsuccessful.

