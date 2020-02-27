Chief Seth C. DiSanto announced Thursday that Officer Josh Lillis and K-9 Ozzy of the Newport Police Department were recently recognized as the 2019 K-9 Tracking Team of the Year.

Officer Lillis and K-9 Ozzy were honored by the Vermont Canine Police Association on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Vermont Police Academy with the 2019 K-9 Tracking Team of the Year Award.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments