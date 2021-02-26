Newport Prison Grappling With COVID Outbreak

State officials are facing the largest outbreak in a Vermont prison since the early days of the pandemic.
Department of Corrections announced Friday that 21 inmates and a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The cases were identified after DOC conducted facility-wide testing on Tuesday in response to a staff member that tested positive last week, said Rachel Feldman, principal assistant in the Office of the DOC Commissioner.
The Newport prison was placed in full lockdown on Thursday when the test results were received. Feldman said contact tracing is underway in the facility to determine which people are close contacts of established positive cases. A number of staff members have been identified as close contacts already and are quarantining, but the full impact on staffing won’t be known until contact tracing is complete.
“It’s all hands on deck,” said Feldman. “This is an added pressure on all our staff – those that are quarantined and those that are working extraordinary hours to make sure our facilities are staffed and safe around the clock, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”
Another round of facility-wide testing will be conducted on Monday, March 1, followed by additional rounds in the following days depending on how the situation develops, indicated Feldman.
There are just over 350 inmates at the facility.
During the state’s COVID response media briefing Friday, Mike Smith, Secretary of the Agency of Human Services which oversees DOC, said the real challenge with prisons is how to keep the virus from getting in facilities in the first place.
This outbreak is the second-largest for a Vermont prison since the pandemic began. In March and April 2020 an outbreak with over 30 cases occurred at the state prison in Swanton.
NEK Cases
The outbreak is likely not yet reflected on the Health Department dashboard, which does not show a recent jump of 22 cases in Orleans County.
In fact, there were no cases reported at all in the Northeast Kingdom on Wednesday, the first day since late October that had 0 cases reported (although sometimes the Health Department will report cases for past days as new data is received).
The regional total now stands at 993 cases with 412 in Caledonia County, 419 in Orleans County and 162 cases in Essex County.
All three counties lag the state average to varying degrees in vaccination rates. While 17.6% of the statewide population have now received at least one dose of the vaccination, Caledonia is at 16.7%, Orleans is at 15.8% and Essex is at 13.1%, the lowest in the state.
