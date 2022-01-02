Newport Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell

An inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport was found dead inside his cell on Saturday morning.
Michael Cornell, 34, of Newport, was found in his cell by Department of Corrections staff just before noon Saturday, according to a report from Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Drew Cota.
Cornell was given emergency care by DOC staff and EMS personnel before being taken by ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.
Sgt. Cota said the preliminary investigation indicates the death was not suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. Testing, including toxicology, could take six to eight weeks. The investigation into the details and circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.
Cornell was jailed last winter after being charged with robbing Newport Inn and Suites and Pure PC Repair in Newport City. He was also accused at the time with violating terms of probation given to him after a domestic assault conviction.
The Newport Inn robbery reportedly took place on Dec. 17, 2020, and authorities say the PC Repair robbery happened on Jan. 17, 2021.
At the time of his arrest Cornell was taken by police to Northeast Kingdom Human Services for mental health treatment.
Police learned from NEKHS that Cornell had left the hospital where he was receiving treatment and that he was making “homicidal threats,” according to a police report.
In a later conversation with police it was reported that Cornell said he was having homicidal and suicidal thoughts.
