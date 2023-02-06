Newport Prison Staff Members Lack Confidence In Superintendent

NEWPORT — Staff at the Northern State Correctional Facility expressed a lack of confidence in their facility’s superintendent and have asked for her removal.
In a letter sent to Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml, members detailed issues they had with Lori Madden continuing to serve as the facility’s interim superintendent. Madden has been serving as interim superintendent since April 2022, when she was appointed to the position by Deml.
“We, the undersigned employees at Northern State Correctional Facility, respectfully submit this letter as our official Vote of No Confidence in Superintendent Lori Perkins,” the letter dated Jan. 25 states. “A petition was circulated, and a vote was conducted among staff, which includes Facility Supervisors, Correctional Officer I and IIs, Correctional Services Specialists and administrative staff. The Vote of No Confidence was overwhelming.”
The names of the employees who signed the letter were not provided in documents shared by the Vermont State Employees’ Union.
The letter notes “morale has plummeted” due to Perkins “inaction” regarding issues of “staff safety, staff scheduling and inadequate staffing.”
Staff members note 16-hour work days leading to safety concerns and “great mental and physical stress on staff and in turn on their families.”
The letter contains 19 bulleted items of complaints against Perkins.
Among the complaints, it is alleged, “Facility Supervisors are required to run the facility and man a post because of vacant slots. This causes a dangerous situation in an emergency where there will be limited responders.
“State employees are being brought into the facility to run a Post without any training with many never having worked inside a facility, not even knowing what rules/expectations/directives or post orders that need to be followed. This is a lability for those staff and for their coworkers when they are not trained on the basic core competencies. (Examples: Suicide prevention, fire safety, observation checks.)”
The staff members call for her removal from the position of superintendent.
