Newport Prison Staff Members Lack Confidence In Superintendent
Buy Now

The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT — Staff at the Northern State Correctional Facility expressed a lack of confidence in their facility’s superintendent and have asked for her removal.

In a letter sent to Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml, members detailed issues they had with Lori Madden continuing to serve as the facility’s interim superintendent. Madden has been serving as interim superintendent since April 2022, when she was appointed to the position by Deml.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments