NEWPORT CITY — A project to significantly improve one part of downtown Newport City is on the schedule this construction season.
The public works department will focus on an upgrade to the intersection of Second and Main later this summer, once the planned bike path at Prouty Beach is complete.
The project involves expanding the sidewalks at the intersection in front of the Goodrich Memorial Library, the Newport City Municipal Building and the courthouse.
The work would create a type of bulb-outs, pinching in Main Street to add to usable community space on the sidewalk while slowing passing vehicle traffic.
The improvements are part of the city’s master plan, which is designed to draw interest toward the waterfront. Second and Main leads to Field Avenue above the Gateway Center, and the city docks, bike path and state boardwalk.
Bernier, speaking at last week’s remote community forum on city projects, said it could begin sometime in late August or September.
The Prouty Beach bike path will link the existing bike path from the downtown to near North Country Union High School and then eventually to Bluffside Farm owned by the Vermont Land Trust.
The land trust just signed with a contractor to build its own walking paths and bike trail, which would link to the Beebe Rail Trail right to the U.S.-Canadian border. A bridge to cross Scott’s Cove between Prouty Beach and Bluffside Farm may be completed next year.
Other projects in front of the public works department in the future could include a new water tower to serve the east side of the city.
The city council signed a lease for land within Newport City limits off Route 5, not far from the Derby town line.
“We hope to go to a bond vote in November,” Bernier said.
