Newport Resident Arrested For DUI

Michael Collins, 32, of Newport was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Newport.
Vermont State Police said troopers stopped a vehicle for erratic operation at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 9 on VT Route 105. After identifying the driver as Collins, police said they determined Collins was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.