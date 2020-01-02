Dwayne Calloway, 55, of Newport, was arrested for domestic assault Jan. 1, 2020 at a residence in Derby Line. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alleged incident on Ducharme Drive and found Calloway allegedly assaulted a household member. Calloway was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. He was later released on conditions of release and a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Jan. 2.
