Dwayne Calloway, 55, of Newport, was arrested for domestic assault Jan. 1, 2020 at a residence in Derby Line. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alleged incident on Ducharme Drive and found Calloway allegedly assaulted a household member. Calloway was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. He was later released on conditions of release and a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Jan. 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.