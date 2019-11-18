Newport Resident Charged With Aggravated Domestic Assault

Vermont State Police responded to an incident on Lake Road in Newport Nov. 9 and subsequently made an arrest.
According to a report, Ethan Bush, 27, of Newport committed first degree aggravated domestic assault at approximately 1:08 a.m. He was taken into custody and lodged in Northern State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.